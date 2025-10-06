MacBook Pro

Potential Features and Release Date For the New M5 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
The most in demand laptop Apple has is the MacBook Air, a fanless thin machine that is quite powerful because of Apple Silicon. The company does not telegraph launches for products, but we can come up with a clear image of what we could anticipate for the new M5 MacBook Air.


The new MacBook Air is expected to have the M5 series chip with improved ARM Architecture. The chip will be made by the 3-nanometer advanced process tech from TSMC, leading to a more responsive device with an increase in performance compared to its predecessor.

The company looks to have settled on a refresh cycle for the MacBook Air in the spring season since the release of the M2 model around 3 years ago. The company skipped the year after with no releases of a new MacBook Air, but released a back-to-back MacBook Air M3 and M4 in  2024 and 2025.

It’s believed that Apple is planning to launch a MacBook Air with a better LCD Display two years from now that features new technology in the form of Oxide TFT technology in place of their a-Si or amorphous silicon panels.


