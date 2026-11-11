PROLED MacBook Pro Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit

A teardown video for the PROLED MacBook Pro with touch capabilities has been uploaded by iFixit to provide us with a look at the internal components of the device, and things such as what is powering the glowing logo and how that weight was cut off by Apple. The iconic glowing logo makes a return with the device, but no backlight is used. The company used a reflective layer, diffuser and four LEDs to illuminate the logo. Logo repairs are not easy due to it being behind the display so the only means of fixing it is taking down the screen.

A hinge was made for the PROLED MacBook Pro to handle touch capabilities; it’is similar to the hinge of the M6 MacBook Pro, but stiffer, meaning it can hold its own when being used for touch capabilities. The fans and USB-C and Thunderbolt Ports are replaceable, but you have to remove the logic board to fix it. Both SDXC and HDMI slots for cards are soldered onto the logic board, meaning it cannot be replaced easily. The logic boards for the two MacBook PROLED models were swapped and the components remained to work.

The trackpad for the new MacBook Pro is smaller by a tiny bit compared to the models, with an m6 chip and the answer to removing some weight of the device was removing the aluminum in the lower chassis of the device. The assembly of the display is lighter by 101 grams, even with the glowing logo and touchscreen, while the battery is lighter by 2 grams. The lower case of the device weighed 456 grams now at 364 grams.

iFixit gave the MacBook Pro PROLED a 5/10 in score for repairability; this is higher by a point compared to the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip and just below the MacBook Neo by one point.