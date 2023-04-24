Quanta spends $120M for MacBook order production in Vietnam

Quanta is the latest Apple supplier to invest in a production facility in Vietnam.

There were reports saying that Apple was moving some of its MacBook Pro facilities to Vietnam. After BOE and Foxconn made moves on their own, Quanta has recently joined the rest with a $120 million initiative.

Reuters reports that Quanta and the Nam Dinh province authorities have agreed to have a factory built in Vietnam. The project is scheduled to rise at the My Thuan Industrial Park and cover 22.5 hectares. In the statement issued by the Nam Dinh government, the opening date or production line potential was not mentioned. However, there’s reason to believe that the factory will be used to produce Apple products, notably the MacBook Pro.

Both Foxconn and BOE poured in $300 million and $400 million in investments in Vietnam in 2022, respectively. Foxconn rented a 111-acre plot, while BOE rented hectares as part of its effort to diversify its production plant locations.