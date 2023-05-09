    Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pros appear at US Apple.com

    Refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max and M2 Pro chips are now available to buy in the US.

    Refurbished models are sold at a significantly lower price compared to their brand-new counterparts. Apple maintains that the devices are cleaned, inspected, tested, and repackaged to ensure they’re in good condition and work as intended. Furthermore, each purchase comes with a one-year warranty, and buyers can avail of AppleCare+ coverage.

    The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 chip initially launched in January alongside the Mac mini. The newer chip promises up to 30% and 20% faster graphics and performance, respectively, compared to the M1 chips. Buyers can expand memory up to 96GB, and connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port and WiFi 6E. Those interested can browse available 2023 MacBook Pro products in a refurbished state at the official Apple.com website.

