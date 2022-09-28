Refurbished M2 13-inch MacBook Pro now officially on sale

Apple has added the M2 MacBook Pro 13 inch model on its Canada and US website.

The 13 inch MacBook Pro in 256GB and 512GB storage sells for $1,169 and $1,349 respectively in the United States. The original price for a brand new M2-powered 13 inch MacBook Pro at 256GB and 512GB configurations are at $1,299 and $1,499 respectively. In the UK, Apple is offering a maximum storage capacity of up to 1TB for its M2 MacBook Pro.

Those who are interested can visit the official Apple website in their region and view the ‘refurbished’ section. The M2 silicon Apple MacBook Pro in 13 inch variant was released in June alongside the refreshed MacBook Air. The Cupertino-based company claims that the new M2 chip is up to 1.4x faster than its predecessor, and up to 6x faster than its Intel 13 inch MacBook Pro counterpart.