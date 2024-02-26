MacBook Pro

Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro models launch in Europe and Canada

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Apple has added the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip in select European countries and Canada.

Advertisements

Apple’s online certified refurbished store in the UK, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austra now have the M3-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro. This marks the first time it occurred since it launched in October. The US store has added it earlier this month. The refurbished version is around 15% cheaper than that of its brand new counterparts, and there are several color options and configurations available.

MacBook Pro

Refurbished Macs undergo ‘a thorough cleaning process and inspection’ to make sure they are in good working condition. Plus, a one-year limited warranty is added alongside the option to purchase an extended AppleCare+ coverage. All the manuals and accessories are included sans the original packaging. Apple refurbished products can be bought at a discounted price to compete with resellers such as Amazon.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Vision Pro owners report hairline crack issue
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 with M1 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
iOS 17.3 fixes Shortcuts vulnerability
1 Min Read
Crossover 24
Compatibility layer Crossover 24 updates with more Windows games compatibility
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple starts internal testing of AI ‘Ask’
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
$24 AirTag Deal Still Ongoing
1 Min Read
Earthsounds
Apple TV+ ‘Earthsounds’ to premiere soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues surface
1 Min Read
Chrome for Mac
New ‘Help Me Write’ feature launches on Chrome for Mac
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 189 goes live
1 Min Read
PlayStation
Passkeys arrive on PlayStation
1 Min Read
Lost your password?