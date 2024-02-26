Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro models launch in Europe and Canada

Apple has added the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip in select European countries and Canada.

Apple’s online certified refurbished store in the UK, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austra now have the M3-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro. This marks the first time it occurred since it launched in October. The US store has added it earlier this month. The refurbished version is around 15% cheaper than that of its brand new counterparts, and there are several color options and configurations available.

Refurbished Macs undergo ‘a thorough cleaning process and inspection’ to make sure they are in good working condition. Plus, a one-year limited warranty is added alongside the option to purchase an extended AppleCare+ coverage. All the manuals and accessories are included sans the original packaging. Apple refurbished products can be bought at a discounted price to compete with resellers such as Amazon.