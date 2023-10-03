Renewed MacBook Pro with M1 Chip is 33% Off

The M1 MacBook Pro is a great laptop for daily work, browsing, and entertainment purposes. Today, you can get a renewed 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for just $1,389.99 from its original price of $2,100 on Amazon.

The renewed M1 MacBook Pro is just as powerful and capable as its brand new counterpart. You can get a great deal if you’re willing to settle for a pre-owned product. The M1 chip is groundbreaking as it can handle multitasking as well as run the latest apps, software, and games without slowing down. MagSafe charging makes it easy to get your MacBook Pro off the table and onto another area.

A single full charge can last up to 17 hours, and there’s the 1080p FaceTime camera for video meetings and chatting with friends. Now is the best time to snag the 33% discounted renewed 14-inch MacBook Pro today!