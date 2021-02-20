Save $100 on the 8GB 256GB/512GB MacBook Pro with New M1 Chip

Get Apple’s latest offering on the MacBook Pro built with M1 chip at $100 off. The 13-inch retina display screen is the ideal size, which is bigger than a tablet yet smaller than 15-inch laptops for more portability. High performance processors backed by long battery life and wifi 6 capability makes it a reliable device.

Save $100 on the 8GB ram with 256GB SSD storage in silver color for $1199

Save $100 on the 8GB ram and 512GB SSD storage model in space gray for $1399

Set your MacBook Pro up for work or play, daily browsing, consuming media, and carrying around wherever you go. For office use, you can become more efficient as you multitask and tackle huge workloads. Creative professionals and students can accomplish projects efficiently as their computer takes on intensive apps. For play and entertainment, great graphics backed by stereo sounds are bound to deliver an immersive experience. Order yours today!