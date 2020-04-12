Save $110 on the new space gray Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

Amazon is offering discounts on several MacBook Pro models. If you wish to avail of these discounts, you should hurry up before these deals end. The new Space Gray Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB) is now available for $1,689 it means you instantly save $110 when you buy it there.

Apple MacBook Pro

Now you can take your work to the next level of processing with this MacBook Pro. It has everything, that you need for your next project. No matter it is the collaboration with your colleagues or webinars or online meetings or it is a graphics project on which you are working, the MacBook Pro offers everything you need.

The crystal clear Retina Display gives you an amazing view of everything. The Core i5 8th Generation 2.4 GHz Intel Processor allows you to multi-task like never before. If you want to secure everything on your Mac, no need to worry.

The Apple T2 Security chip that offers encrypted storage. It has all that you need to work on. Even the latest Thunderbolt ports offer extra bandwidth and faster data transfers than before.

You have a chance to save $110 when you buy this model of MacBook Pro on Amazon. Grab the deal before it ends!