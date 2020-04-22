Save $180 on the new Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 512GB Storage Space

Amazon offers deals with discounts on almost all Macbook Pro models with different configurations. Now you can save $180 when you buy the 512GB storage Macbook Pro Silver model with the 16-inch display only for $2,219 on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Pro

Using the latest Macbook Pro is a wonderful experience. It offers fast speed and now you can multitask without any hassle. This Macbook Pro has a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor. With this much speeds now you can use your Mac for any task. Also, along with the AMD Radeon Pro 5000 M Series, you get an unprecedented speed.

Using the new Macbook Pro is easy. Now it features the Touch ID. It means that you can slide on the touch bar to unlock your Mac. It is one step better at security. Now with the Touch ID, you can not only secure your log-ins but also secure the purchases that you make online. This New Macbook Pro offers falsest data transfer using the Thunderbolt Ports. Also, fast SSD storage allows for faster data transfer speeds. The new Touchbar is another big addition. Now you can use your fingers to perform various tasks.

So, if you have been looking for a discounted 16-inch Macbook Pro with 512 GB storage and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7, you should buy it on Amazon. You will save $180 when you buy it there.