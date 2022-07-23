Save $250 and $300 on the 16-inch and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Experience the boost in processing and graphical power with Apple’s M1-chip MacBook Pro. Today, you can choose to upgrade to the 14 inch or 16 inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip for just $1,749 and $2,199 from their original prices of $1,999 and $2,499 on Amazon, respectively.

The latest flagship MacBook Pro is very powerful and efficient, thanks to the M1 Pro chip inside. Processor aside, you get a refreshed design and Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of brightness and ProMotion technology. There are several notable additions such as more Thunderbolt ports, HDMI connectivity and MagSafe charging.

You can find a configuration and base model to suit your budget. For all kinds of work or play, the M1 Pro chip is sure to deliver. You’ll have a trusty laptop and computer for daily use and work for a long, long time. Buy it today!