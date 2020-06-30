Save $250 on the 16-inch Macbook Pro

Buy big and save big! Yes, Amazon offers a huge discount on the Corei7 model of the Macbook Pro. Now you can save $250 when you buy 16-Inch Macbook Pro 2.6GHz Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage from Amazon. The original price is $2,399 but when you buy here, you pay only $2,149. This model is available in Silver.

Apple MacBook Pro

It is one of the fastest machines that you can have. With the Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor and the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory, there is nothing that you cannot do on this notebook.

It is powerful and will execute whatever you give it. Also thanks to the ultra-fast SSD now you can work even faster. Get your graphics projects done quickly. It is a perfect partner for your work and entertainment.

No matter you want to connect other devices or work with the same, this notebook offers both. It has four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. Now you can have data transfers, changing, video output all with one port with the throughput of 40GBps. The best part is the retina display. It is a large 16-inch display that has great view angles and produces 500 nits of brightness.

So, what are you waiting for? It is time that you get a discount on this model of the Macbook Pro. It gives you unprecedented speeds and also a $250 discount. Buy it only for $2149 on Amazon.