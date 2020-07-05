Save $300 on the 16-inch Macbook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering discounts on various models of Macbook Pro. One of the 16-inch models that come with 1TB storage space Core i9 Procesor is now available with a $300 discount. This Amazon deal is amazing as you can buy this model of 16-inch Macbook Pro only for $2,499 instead of $2,799. Now you have a chance to save big. Avail this amazon deal before the stock ends, as only a few are remaining.

Apple MacBook Pro

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Silver New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Silver $2,799.00 $2,499.00 Buy on Amazon

The power of Mac is matchless. It is not just the display that makes this Mac stand out but also the thin design, the backlit keyboard that you can use in any light condition, the six-speaker woofers that produce an amazing sound. It is the best solution for your entertainment, gaming, and even the most complex graphic design projects. Now with the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory, you can complete your graphics projects without any difficulty. This model is jam-packed with features.

So, why not buy this 16-inch Macbook Pro with 16GB RAM, core i9 processor, and 1TB storage only for $2,499 on Amazon and save $300.

