MacBook Pro

Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Pro!

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day event for summertime holds a wide variety of deals for customers, with huge discounts for Apple-related products and Apple Products. The MacBook M3 Pro 14-inch model at 512GB is up for grabs with a $300 discount, which is one of the best deals ever seen for the MacBook Pro.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina... $1,999.00 $1,699.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Pro features a brilliant 14.2 inch XDR liquid retina display, an M3 supercharged 10-core GPU and an 8-core CPU, and 512GB SSD storage. This powerful device is able to perform astoundingly for gaming and reliably for work with a battery life of up to 22 hours.

M3 MacBook Pro

Fully compatible and big on performance, it can run apps fast, such as Creative Cloud by Adobe and Microsoft 365, and is compatible with your favorite apps on your iPhone and iPad, with  touch ID to sign-in on apps and to unlock your Mac. Get great sounds and crisp images, with spatial audio in its speaker sound system and a 1080p HD camera for FaceTime.

With the MacBook Pro on sale for $1699, down from $1999.00, you can upgrade to a high-end Mac with big savings. Order yours today!

