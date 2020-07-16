Save $400 on 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro devices see a dramatic price drop on Amazon. If you choose to buy now, you can save a total of $400!

Both standard 6-core and higher-end 8-core models are up for grabs:

16 inch MacBook Pro 512GB

The 16 inch MacBook with 512GB storage features 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 plus 16GB RAM and Amd Radeon Pro graphics GPU. You can get it in space gray or silver.

Amazon has automatically slashed off $299 from the original price of $2399. Once you proceed to checkout, you’ll receive another $100 off and get this Apple notebook for just $1,999!

16 inch MacBook Pro 1TB

Featuring an 8-Core i9 processor, 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, this high-performance 16-inch MacBook is quite the package. Originally $2,799, the Apple notebook is down to $2,499 with another $99 off at checkout.

Get yours today in space gray or silver.