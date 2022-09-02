Save $400 on the 14 inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Massive discounts on Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro models are rare, which is why this deal deserves a special mention. Today, the 512GB 14 inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is down to just $1,599 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop for everyday use, then the M1 Pro is the real deal. The 32-core GPU and 10-core CPU makes short work of apps, software and games, and the SSD storage makes loading and accessing files snappy. 64GB of memory ensures that you can run multiple programs and the most demanding programs with ease.

The 14 inch MacBook Pro’s display is Liquid Retina XDR, and there’s an included FaceTime camera, as well as 6-speaker sound system with woofers. Battery life is rated at an amazing 21 hours at full charge.

Grab the discounted 14 inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro before the deal passes today!