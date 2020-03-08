Save $869 when you purchase Apple MacBook Pro (Refurbished) on Amazon

Are you trying to buy a MacBook Pro? When you think of Apple products such as the MacBook Pro, you always have a considerable amount in mind. However, refurbished products are a bit cheaper. These products become more inexpensive, even more, when you buy them on Amazon. As always, Amazon offers the best and the most attractive deals on Apple products.

Apple MacBook Pro MD101LL/A 13.3-inch Laptop (2.5Ghz, 4GB RAM, 500GB HD) (Refurbished)

The refurbished Apple MacBook Pro has never been this cheap. The refurbished MacBook Pro MD101LL/A is now on sale on Amazon at the lowest rate ever. It is on sale for only $329.99 instead of the original price, which was $1,199. It means with this Amazon deal, and you will save $869.

The MacBook Pro MD101LL/A has some amazing specs. It has a fancy 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit glossy widescreen display. The display is good, and the colors are bright. The screen has a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. It has a 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with the 4GB RAM. With this processing capacity, you can run the latest software without any lag. It has a 500GB capacity, and it comes with Intel HD Graphics 4000. The design makes it comfortable to use.

The price of MacBook Pro MD101LL/A is only $329.99. If you buy it from any other place, you will have to pay $1,199. There are only a few left in the stock, so hurry and buy soon before the deal ends and save your precious dollars.