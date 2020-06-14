Save $99 on Amazon when you buy the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage

Amazon offers great deals and discounts for Apple Products. One of the latest models of the Macbook Pro is now available at a $99 discount. When you buy the Space Gray 13-inch model of the latest Macbook Pro with 512GB storage you get a $99 off. The original price of this model is $1,499 and you will get it for $1,399.99 on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Pro

This latest 13-inch Macbook Pro runs on 1.4 GHz 8th Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. It is fast and allows you to multi-task with ease. Now you can get all your favorite games and projects on the Mac, thanks to the 512 GB storage. Now you will love to work on this model of Mac even more.

Working on this model of Mac that has a Backlit Magic keyboard and an amazing Retina display with True Tone technology is a great experience. Also, the inclusion of Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 makes it even better to display the content. It has four ports. Also with the Thunderbolt port now you can transfer data at a fast rate, charge the devices, and also support 6K or 5K displays.

So, if you want to buy this model, it is highly recommended that you buy it on Amazon and avail an instant $99 discount.