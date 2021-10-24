Slash $50 off the latest 14-inch 512GB MacBook Pro

by
2021 Apple MacBook Pro

It’s only been days since the new MacBook Pro lineup was introduced and already we’re seeing price cuts for it. Today, you can buy the 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 for just $1,949.99 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro houses the modern M1 Pro chip, which is the successor to the M1 chip. You get a 10-core CPU, up to 32 core GPU and a 16 core Neural Engine for machine learning and to make loading and running your favorite games and apps a snap.

PreviewProductPrice
2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - Silver 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM,... $1,949.99 Buy on Amazon

16GB of RAM should be enough to run all the apps you need simultaneously. One notable mention is the improved battery life- the MacBook Pro can run up to 17 hours in a single full charge! Last but not least, you get 512GB of SSD storage for all your files.

Get the 2021 14 inch MacBook Pro for $50 off today!

Latest News

iLounge > News > Mac > MacBook Pro > Slash $50 off the latest 14-inch 512GB MacBook Pro