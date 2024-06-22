MacBook Pro

Take $300 Off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro has plenty of power and features to make it your favorite workhorse or entertainment center. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Black Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina... $1,999.00 $1,699.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Equipped with the M3 Pro chip, the MacBook Pro is a beast in terms of productivity and graphical processing. You get a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU that can handle all the apps and games you want, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for doing your best work even while on the go. Run all the office apps or create graphics, or edit videos all in a single laptop. Multitasking and watching your favorite shows is not out of the picture, thanks to a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support.

M3 MacBook Pro

At $300 off, there’s no better time than now to snag this deal. Get it today!

