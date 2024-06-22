Take $300 Off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro has plenty of power and features to make it your favorite workhorse or entertainment center. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

Equipped with the M3 Pro chip, the MacBook Pro is a beast in terms of productivity and graphical processing. You get a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU that can handle all the apps and games you want, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for doing your best work even while on the go. Run all the office apps or create graphics, or edit videos all in a single laptop. Multitasking and watching your favorite shows is not out of the picture, thanks to a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support.

At $300 off, there’s no better time than now to snag this deal. Get it today!