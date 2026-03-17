MacBook Pro

Teardown Video For MacBook Neo Uploaded By iFixit

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video For MacBook Neo Uploaded By iFixit

The traditional teardown video from iFixit has been uploaded, this time for the new MacBook Neo. They are surprised at the repairability of the device. The video disassembles the MacBook Neo to give us a look at its interior.


Parts like the ports, trackpad, battery, and speakers are relatively easy to get to as they are not buried in other components compared to other models. Instead of adhesive, they used screws to put in the battery for simpler replacement and repair.

Teardown Video For MacBook Neo Uploaded By iFixit

The MacBook Neo is not perfect due to its RAM and storage, but it does have upsides like being the easiest accessible battery for a Mac since 2012. iFixit has given the MacBook Neo a 6/10 score for repairability. Other devices, such as the M4 MacBook Air and M5 MacBook Pro, earned a 5/10 score and a 4/10 score.


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