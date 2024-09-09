The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off

The capable MacBook Pro with the M3 chip is steeply discounted, making it an attractive option for those who want to work and play anywhere they want. Today, the 14-inch model with 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Get a taste of the upcoming Apple Intelligence when it launches with the M3 MacBook Pro. It’s a portable workhorse in itself, boasting a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU to handle any task. The Liquid Retina Display is top of its class and lets you edit videos and images with absolute clarity. Entertainment-wise, the pictures pop and you can sit back and enjoy the movie streaming on your laptop.

The MacBook Pro with M3 chip has a long, 22-hour battery life for a whole day’s work and study. With advanced audio and camera components, you can communicate online as well. Get it today!