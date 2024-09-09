MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The capable MacBook Pro with the M3 chip is steeply discounted, making it an attractive option for those who want to work and play anywhere they want. Today, the 14-inch model with 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Get a taste of the upcoming Apple Intelligence when it launches with the M3 MacBook Pro. It’s a portable workhorse in itself, boasting a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU to handle any task. The Liquid Retina Display is top of its class and lets you edit videos and images with absolute clarity. Entertainment-wise, the pictures pop and you can sit back and enjoy the movie streaming on your laptop.

M3 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro with M3 chip has a long, 22-hour battery life for a whole day’s work and study. With advanced audio and camera components, you can communicate online as well. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon
1 Min Read
New FineWoven-like cases
New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
‘Mythic Quest’ actor hints at season 4 launch
1 Min Read
‘Total War: Empire’
‘Total War: Empire’ to arrive on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to have better heart rate sensor
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 stock dwindle
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to launch in October
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?