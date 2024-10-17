MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB Storage is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

Get a powerful M3 MacBook Pro with sufficient storage in today’s special. The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage is down to just $,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 MacBook Pro is ready to take on any kind of task, even those that require a lot of computing and graphical power. The chip has a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, with 8GB of unified memory for multitasking purposes. There’s also the Liquid Retina XDR display for all kinds of work and play, including video editing and playing the latest games. With Apple Intelligence support, you can experience a higher level of efficiency and productivity when the feature launches.

M3 MacBook Pro

Rounding out the details include 512GB of storage for all your files, and up to 22 hours of use in a single full charge. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!

