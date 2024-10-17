The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB Storage is $300 Off

Get a powerful M3 MacBook Pro with sufficient storage in today’s special. The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage is down to just $,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M3 MacBook Pro is ready to take on any kind of task, even those that require a lot of computing and graphical power. The chip has a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, with 8GB of unified memory for multitasking purposes. There’s also the Liquid Retina XDR display for all kinds of work and play, including video editing and playing the latest games. With Apple Intelligence support, you can experience a higher level of efficiency and productivity when the feature launches.

Rounding out the details include 512GB of storage for all your files, and up to 22 hours of use in a single full charge. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!