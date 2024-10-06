MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is a reliable outdoor companion, able to run virtually any app or software for working and playing on the go. Today, the 512GB 8GB unified memory model is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This MacBook Pro lets you experience AI without breaking the bank once Apple Intelligence rolls out. The Liquid Retina XDR display is super versatile and able to handle and reproduce accurate colors for photo and video editing, social media, and entertainment. You get a wealth of connectivity options, including two USB 4 ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe for wireless charging. Furthermore, you can get up to 22 hours of use in a single full charge before needing to plug the laptop to a wall outlet.

14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

A FaceTime HD camera and six-speaker sound system rounds out the details. Get the discounted 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro today!

