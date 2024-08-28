The 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $500 Off

Today’s deal focuses on raw power in a portable MacBook you can bring anywhere. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip and 512GB of storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

The M3 Pro chip turns the MacBook Pro into a very capable machine that can do even the most graphic-intensive work, including video edits and renders, programming, and more. You can multitask with multiple software and apps open and the MacBook Pro will run without breaking a sweat. 18GB of unified memory will take care of the apps running in the background and run all of them efficiently.

The MacBook Pro is ready for Apple Intelligence when it debuts, and offers up to 22 hours on a single full charge. Of course, the Liquid Retina XDR display brings it all into vivid focus, regardless of whether you’re working or relaxing. Get it today!