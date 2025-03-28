MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Pro

Apple’s premium laptop is available for those who want a powerful machine and a few hundred dollars’ worth of savings. Today, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 16GB memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,399 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The M4 MacBook Air comes with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU, coupled with a Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple Intelligence. Everything looks amazing, and the screen can be adjusted to maximum light and 1,600 nits of brightness to show every little detail. With it, you can complete video editing and imagery tasks on the go without sacrificing hardware or color accuracy. Connectivity is handled by several ports, including an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an SDXC slot.

M4 MacBook Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You’ll love the all-day battery life the laptop provides. Get the discounted 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro today!

