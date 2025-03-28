The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off

Apple’s premium laptop is available for those who want a powerful machine and a few hundred dollars’ worth of savings. Today, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 16GB memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,399 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M4 MacBook Air comes with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU, coupled with a Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple Intelligence. Everything looks amazing, and the screen can be adjusted to maximum light and 1,600 nits of brightness to show every little detail. With it, you can complete video editing and imagery tasks on the go without sacrificing hardware or color accuracy. Connectivity is handled by several ports, including an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an SDXC slot.

You’ll love the all-day battery life the laptop provides. Get the discounted 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro today!