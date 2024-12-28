The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB Storage is $300 Off

The MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop capable of performing like a full-fledged desktop computer. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip and 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s newest M-series chip is perfectly capable of handling all tasks and practically everything you want to do. The display shows off all the details in full and accurate color and it can be cranked up to a thousand nits of brightness and a million-to-one contrast. You also have six speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage for streaming, meetings, or catching up with friends or family.

And if that’s not enough, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has an all-day battery to keep you going throughout the day. Get the discounted M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB storage today!