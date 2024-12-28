MacBook Pro

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB Storage is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop capable of performing like a full-fledged desktop computer. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip and 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s newest M-series chip is perfectly capable of handling all tasks and practically everything you want to do. The display shows off all the details in full and accurate color and it can be cranked up to a thousand nits of brightness and a million-to-one contrast. You also have six speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage for streaming, meetings, or catching up with friends or family.

M4 MacBook Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence,... $1,999.00 $1,839.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

And if that’s not enough, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has an all-day battery to keep you going throughout the day. Get the discounted M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
App Store
Report deems age ratings in the App Store ‘not enough’
1 Min Read
ByteDance
Apple in talks with ByteDance and Tencent for Apple Intelligence launch in China
1 Min Read
Foxconn
Foxconn to begin microLED production
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on iOS 18.2.1
1 Min Read
Apple
Developing a search engine not a plan for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple’s
Report reveals Apple’s rocky partnership with Nvidia
1 Min Read
Apple Maps Web Look Around
Apple Maps’ Look Around in now available on web
2 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air: The perfect laptop for most
3 Min Read
Apple SVP Services Eddy Cue says "economically risky" to compete with Google Search
Apple leadership says “economically risky” to compete with Google Search
3 Min Read
Foldable iPhone render
Apple might launch a foldable iPhone in 2026
3 Min Read
iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 series to sport an all-new design
2 Min Read
Lost your password?