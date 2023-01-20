The 14-inch MacBook Pro 2023 Model Receives an Early Discount

The newly-announced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip is already on the discount block. Today, you can enjoy a $50 cut on the Space Gray model with 16GB memory and 512GB storage for just $1,949.99 from its original price of $1,999.99 on Amazon.

Early adopters will find the M2 chip to be more powerful than the M1 chip. Thanks to a higher level of efficiency, the MacBook Pro can last up to 18 hours on a single full charge. Pro apps such as Xcode, Microsoft 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Affinity Designer run fast and smooth, and content is displayed beautifully on a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

The 2023 MacBook Pro sports a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and full-height function keys for signing in to apps and unlocking your computer securely. The speaker system also has support for Spatial Audio. Buy the discounted 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 today!