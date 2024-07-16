The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip is $300 Off

Apple’s MacBook Pro is a beast in productivity and nearly all work tasks. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and 512GB storage is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

At the heart of the 2023 MacBook Pro is the M3 Pro chip with 14 core GPU and 11 core CPU for handling any task with ease. Outside of work, you’ll be able to play the latest games and watch your favorite TV shows and movies, thanks to the Liquid Retina XDR display. 18GB unified memory lets you multitask as well, switching between apps with absolute ease. Despite the power, the all-day battery lasts up to 18 hours before needing a charge.

The all-aluminum unibody and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID round out the features, and there’s the advanced audio and camera with Spatial Audio as well. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!