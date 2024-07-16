MacBook Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Apple’s MacBook Pro is a beast in productivity and nearly all work tasks. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and 512GB storage is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina... $1,999.00 $1,699.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

At the heart of the 2023 MacBook Pro is the M3 Pro chip with 14 core GPU and 11 core CPU for handling any task with ease. Outside of work, you’ll be able to play the latest games and watch your favorite TV shows and movies, thanks to the Liquid Retina XDR display. 18GB unified memory lets you multitask as well, switching between apps with absolute ease. Despite the power, the all-day battery lasts up to 18 hours before needing a charge.

MacBook Pro

The all-aluminum unibody and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID round out the features, and there’s the advanced audio and camera with Spatial Audio as well. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
More users notified by Apple of potential iPhone hack
1 Min Read
Apple
PC emulator heading to iOS
1 Min Read
App Stores
Florida pulls digital driver license app from App Stores
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Save Up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 9 Models
2 Min Read
Refurbished versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil now offered in Canada and the U.S
Refurbished versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil now offered in Canada and the U.S
2 Min Read
Apple
Select iPhone and iMac models now have lower trade-in values
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max would be first to have a Tetraprism Camera 
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Eddy Cue and Tim Cook arrive in Sun Valley conference
1 Min Read
Suerte
New ‘Suerte’ Shot on iPhone ad emerges
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro officially available in other regions
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M2 11-inch iPad Air with 1TB Storage is $75 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?