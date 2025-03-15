MacBook Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Chip and 512GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Last year’s MacBook Pro may be a little long in the tooth, but it’s still very good in its own right. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,399 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The M4 MacBook Pro is built to take on any task and features the latest M4 chip, Liquid Retina XDR, and 512GB of storage. There’s plenty of storage space for all your apps and software, as well as personal files and games. The Liquid Retina XDR is an amazing technology, able to display accurate colors for video and photo editing, as well as produce deep blacks and vibrant colors when you’re watching your favorite movie or TV show.

MacBook Pro
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,395.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Rounding out the features are advanced audio and cameras, an all-day battery, and Apple Intelligence. Buy the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip today!

