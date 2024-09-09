MacBook Pro

The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

Today’s deal is great for power users and those who love working on the go. Today, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $2,499.00 $1,999.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the M3 Pro at the helm, there’s no app, software, or task that’s impossible. It has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU for handling everything from emails to videoconferences, to heavy photo and video editing. Apple Intelligence support is built in as well so you can access the generative AI when Apple launches it soon. A single full charge can last up to 22 hours even under medium to heavy loads, making it the perfect laptop for bringing with you on the go.

M3 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro has all the connectivity options you need, including two USB 4 ports, an HDMI for an extra display, Wi-Fi 6E, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. Get it today!

Lost your password?