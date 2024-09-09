The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off

Today’s deal is great for power users and those who love working on the go. Today, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip and 512GB SSD is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

With the M3 Pro at the helm, there’s no app, software, or task that’s impossible. It has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU for handling everything from emails to videoconferences, to heavy photo and video editing. Apple Intelligence support is built in as well so you can access the generative AI when Apple launches it soon. A single full charge can last up to 22 hours even under medium to heavy loads, making it the perfect laptop for bringing with you on the go.

The MacBook Pro has all the connectivity options you need, including two USB 4 ports, an HDMI for an extra display, Wi-Fi 6E, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. Get it today!