The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 2024 MacBook Pro is an absolute beast with the M4 Pro chip. Today, the 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD model is down to just $2,249 from its original price of $2,500 on Amazon.

The MacBook Pro with the M4 chip can do anything- it offers outrageous performance combined with the Liquid Retina XDR and an all-day battery life. The M4 Pro takes care of challenging tasks and demanding games with ease, even rendering 3D content and editing videos at high resolutions. You’ll love the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display and how it produces deep blacks and vivid colors for watching and playing, and there’s the six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $2,499.00 $2,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

For connectivity, you get a MagSafe port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports for accessories and external displays. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Pro at $250 off today!

