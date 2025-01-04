The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $250 Off

The 2024 MacBook Pro is an absolute beast with the M4 Pro chip. Today, the 24GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD model is down to just $2,249 from its original price of $2,500 on Amazon.

The MacBook Pro with the M4 chip can do anything- it offers outrageous performance combined with the Liquid Retina XDR and an all-day battery life. The M4 Pro takes care of challenging tasks and demanding games with ease, even rendering 3D content and editing videos at high resolutions. You’ll love the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display and how it produces deep blacks and vivid colors for watching and playing, and there’s the six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support.

For connectivity, you get a MagSafe port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports for accessories and external displays. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Pro at $250 off today!