MacBook Pro

The 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB is $175 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Pro MacBook Pro

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro is the equivalent of a desktop computer you can take with you on the go. Today, the 16-inch 24GB RAM 512GB storage is down to just $2,324 from its original price of $2,500 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 2024 MacBook Pro is built for speed, with a 20-core GPU and 14-core CPU to crush any tasl. The Liquid Redina XDR display is bright and offers deep blacks and more vibrant colors, perfect for photo editing or when you want to watch the latest shows and movies. With 24GB of Unified Memory you can juggle multiple apps, games, and browser windows however you like. 512GB is sufficient enough to store all your programs, apps, files, and media content.

M4 Pro MacBook Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $2,499.00 $2,324.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With Apple Intelligence you can get more work done at half the time. An all-day battery life lets you work and play without worrying about plugging in. Get the discounted 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iPhone 16e
More iPhone 16e repair parts available
1 Min Read
Razer PC Remote
Razer PC Remote Play debuts for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT upgraded with more memory
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple carrier satellite services expands to more countries
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Smart Home Hub
Smart home hub might face a delay
1 Min Read
iPhone Pro
‘Bold and New’ design headed to 2027 iPhone Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro might adopt a monotone color
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $12 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban in the US extends 75 more days
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music for Windows gains Dolby Atmos support
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview updated to 216
1 Min Read
Lost your password?