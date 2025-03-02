The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $370 Off

Apple’s premium laptop is now a bargain at $370 off. Today, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max and 1TB SSD is down to just $3,129 from its original price of $3,500 on Amazon.

The 2024 MacBook Pro is packing some serious hardware that should appease professionals and everyday users alike. There’s 32GB of Unified Memory, which allows for multitasking even on multiple apps and browser windows. In addition, the Liquid Retina XDR display works really well for streaming movies and when you need to get some video or photo editing done on the go. It has Apple Intelligence for streamlined tasks and improved efficiency, and the all-day battery gives you enough juice to run what you need on a daily basis.

As for ports, you get a MagSafe 3 port, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, headphone jack, and an SDXC card slot. Get the discounted 16-inch MacBook Pro today!