The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off

Apple’s MacBook Pro is now more powerful than ever with the M3 Pro chip. Today, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $2,499 on Amazon.

Fly through work stuff with ease, maximizing your productivity with the help of the M3 Pro chip. Content creators will have no problem editing 4K video and batch-processing images, thanks to the 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU on hand. The MacBook Pro is ready for the upcoming Apple Intelligence to get help with generative AI. Up front is the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content, making games and videos come to life. You also get the latest operating system and support for the foreseeable future.

A single full charge can last up to 22 hours, making it your go-to laptop for taking around on a daily basis. Get the discounted 16-inch MacBook Pro today!