The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Now is the best time to upgrade if you’re looking for a new machine that can handle work and play. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and 512GB storage is down to just $1,399.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage.

Last year’s MacBook Pro is a generation behind in the M series chips but that means it’s still blazing fast and powerful enough to run all your daily apps and work software with absolute ease. The 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, alongside 8GB unified memory makes switching and multitasking a dream, with the Liquid Retina XDR bringing vibrant images, text, and videos to the screen.

Each full charge can last up to 22 hours, and the Magic Keyboard now has Touch ID and full key rows. Get it today!

