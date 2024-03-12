The 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is $250 Off

Get a desktop replacement that has a significant price drop in this latest deal. Today, the 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip and 512GB storage is down to just $2,249 from its original price of $2,500 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest M3 chip delivers performance and efficiency, allowing you to work on up to 22 hours on a single full charge. Coupled with the Silicon chip is a Liquid Retina XDR display so you can see every detail in accurate color. Speaking of which, all the apps and software you use on a daily basis will be available at the Mac App Store. For connectivity, you can easily hook up to a headphone jack, HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and wireless such as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Rounding out the specs are advanced audio and camera, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!