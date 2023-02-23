The Apple M1 14-inch MacBook Pro is 43% Off

Get a huge discount on a powerful laptop that can do it all. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and 1TV SSD is down to just $1,999.97 from its original price of $2,499 on Amazon.

The M1 stands its ground even with the latest M2 chip out in the market. With 16GB of memory and 1TB of high-speed storage, you can use it for school, work, and play. Multitasking can be done by connecting to a second display and essential peripherals.

Content, including videos and editing, is sharp and bright, thanks to the Liquid Retina XDR display. A single full charge can last up to 17 hours for all-day use. Plus, you won’t need to attach a camera as the machine has a built-in FaceTime camera with advanced imaging tech. MagSafe charging is also supported for convenience.

Buy the discounted 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD today!