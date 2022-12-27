iLoungeNewsMacMacBook Pro

The Latest M2-Powered MacBook Pro is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Published
MacBook Pro
Get your hands on a powerful laptop with everyday capabilities. Today, the M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage is down to just $1,099 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​​​​​​​Storage, Touch Bar, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Silver $1,299.00 $1,099.00

The M2 chip is no slouch when it comes to graphical and chip processing. It’s billed as ‘portable powerhouse’, and rightly so- you’ll be able to run the latest games, apps, and software with ease. All the graphics are faithfully and boldly represented on the bright 13.3-inch Retina display. Active cooling technology keeps the running temperature low while you do chip-heavy tasks.

A fully-charged MacBook Pro gives you more or less 20 hours of runtime, which should be more than enough to power through a day. You can plug in your accessories or take video calls and conferences with clarity, thanks to the studio-quality mics and HD camera with FaceTime.

Buy the discounted M2 MacBook Pro today!

