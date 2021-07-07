The M1 MacBook Pro Drops $200 Today

Apple’s MacBook Pro with M1 chip is more powerful than ever. Today, you can get the 13 inch 256GB storage setup for just $1,099.99 down $200 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.
A switch from Intel to M1 brings a lot to the table, including better processing and graphical speed, as well as learning. It has an 8 core CPU for up to twice as fast workflow performance and a 8-core GPU for games and editing. Lastly, the 16 core Neural Engine helps with machine learning.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver
|$1,299.00 $1,199.00
|Buy on Amazon
The MacBook Pro M1 ships with macOS Big Sur out of the box, and battery life is rated to last an amazing 20 hours on a full charge. The display is Retina with P3 wide color and True Tone technology for unmatched color accuracy. You also get a FaceTime HD camera and Magic Keyboard for an excellent typing experience.
Get the M1 MacBook Pro at $200 off today!