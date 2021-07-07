The M1 MacBook Pro Drops $200 Today

Apple’s MacBook Pro with M1 chip is more powerful than ever. Today, you can get the 13 inch 256GB storage setup for just $1,099.99 down $200 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

A switch from Intel to M1 brings a lot to the table, including better processing and graphical speed, as well as learning. It has an 8 core CPU for up to twice as fast workflow performance and a 8-core GPU for games and editing. Lastly, the 16 core Neural Engine helps with machine learning.

The MacBook Pro M1 ships with macOS Big Sur out of the box, and battery life is rated to last an amazing 20 hours on a full charge. The display is Retina with P3 wide color and True Tone technology for unmatched color accuracy. You also get a FaceTime HD camera and Magic Keyboard for an excellent typing experience.

Get the M1 MacBook Pro at $200 off today!