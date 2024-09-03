The M3 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage is $300 Off

The M4 MacBook Pro may be well on the way, but that shouldn’t mean you should miss out on this deal. Today, the M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD is down to just $1,699 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

The M3 chip is still one of the best in its class, boasting a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU for handling any and all tasks. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display has all the bells and whistles you want, including better brightness and support for HDR and more. There’s also the advanced audio and camera, as well as a speaker sound system and three-mic array for all your internet communication needs.

A single full charge lasts up to 22 hours, and all your apps are guaranteed to work with the M3 MacBook Pro’s operating system. Get the discounted 2023 MacBook Pro today!