The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off

The deal for the M3 MacBook Pro has returned- better get it fast or it will disappear. Today, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,800 on Amazon.

Grab the M3 MacBook Pro if you don’t want to wait for the M4 chip, and you’ll find it to be perfectly capable of handling anything you can throw at it. Your daily apps and graphics-intensive tasks, such as video editing or games, come out smooth and show very little lag. The laptop has the latest macOS operating system so you can get timely updates for security and new features. It’s worth noting that you’ll gain access to Apple Intelligence when it launches too.

Rounding out the details include a beautiful 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 22 hours of battery on a single full charge, and a durable all-aluminum body. Get it today!