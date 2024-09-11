MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The deal for the M3 MacBook Pro has returned- better get it fast or it will disappear. Today, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,799.00 $1,499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Grab the M3 MacBook Pro if you don’t want to wait for the M4 chip, and you’ll find it to be perfectly capable of handling anything you can throw at it. Your daily apps and graphics-intensive tasks, such as video editing or games, come out smooth and show very little lag. The laptop has the latest macOS operating system so you can get timely updates for security and new features. It’s worth noting that you’ll gain access to Apple Intelligence when it launches too.

M3 MacBook Pro

Rounding out the details include a beautiful 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 22 hours of battery on a single full charge, and a durable all-aluminum body. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirPods 4
Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
Plastic and Silicone iPhone 16 cases launches
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro models debut
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon
1 Min Read
New FineWoven-like cases
New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
‘Mythic Quest’ actor hints at season 4 launch
1 Min Read
‘Total War: Empire’
‘Total War: Empire’ to arrive on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?