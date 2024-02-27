MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The M3 chip is the latest and most powerful chip in Apple’s repertoire. Today, you can experience it with the 2023 MacBook Pro 512GB storage, which is down to just $1,449 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR... $1,599.00 $1,449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Pro with M3 chip has a brilliant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for up to 1,000 nits of brightness for HDR and 600 nits for SDR content. You can actually do your best work in just about any field or industry, from content creation to marketing, and more. Speaking of work, all of the apps you use on a daily basis will work, including Xcode, Creative Cloud, and iPad and iPhone apps.

M3 MacBook Pro

Advanced audio and camera are up to speed when it comes to modern technology. For connectivity, you get an HDMI, two USB-C ports, MagSafe, and Wi-Fi 6E. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Pro today!

