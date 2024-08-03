MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro is a beast when it comes to computing power, able to handle any task, software, or game with ease. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage is down to just $1,399.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s third iteration with the M series chips is set to take advantage of Apple Intelligence when it launches. A Liquid Retina XDR display takes care of the visuals and graphics, while 8GB of unified memory should allow you to multitask with ease. With 512GB of storage, you wouldn’t run out of space for a while for all your files, apps, and digital media.

M3 MacBook Pro

A single full charge should last you a good 22 hours, and the machine runs all your apps quickly and without fuss. A three mic array, six speaker system with Spatial Audio and 1080p FaceTime HD will handle all your communication needs. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro models to have a big battery change
1 Min Read
App Store
Apple adds new App Store guideline rules for PC emulators
1 Min Read
Google Chrome
Three AI-Powered features arrive to Google Chrome
1 Min Read
Siri
New Siri with Apple Intelligence to launch in 2025, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman
2 Min Read
macOS Malware
Mac malware continues to rise in 2024: Security Bite
2 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is Just $69.99
1 Min Read
Google Maps
New CarPlay features debut on Waze and Google Maps
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Leaker reveals iPhone 16 Pro colors online
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 200 has gone live
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Japan iPhones now support Emergency SOS via Satellite
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
WiFi 7 to land on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup
1 Min Read
Lost your password?