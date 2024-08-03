The M3 MacBook Pro is $199 Off

The M3 MacBook Pro is a beast when it comes to computing power, able to handle any task, software, or game with ease. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage is down to just $1,399.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s third iteration with the M series chips is set to take advantage of Apple Intelligence when it launches. A Liquid Retina XDR display takes care of the visuals and graphics, while 8GB of unified memory should allow you to multitask with ease. With 512GB of storage, you wouldn’t run out of space for a while for all your files, apps, and digital media.

A single full charge should last you a good 22 hours, and the machine runs all your apps quickly and without fuss. A three mic array, six speaker system with Spatial Audio and 1080p FaceTime HD will handle all your communication needs. Get it today!