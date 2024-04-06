MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The 2023 MacBook Pro is the laptop of choice for those who don’t want to compromise on computing power and graphics. Today, the MacBook Pro with an M3 chip and 1TB SSD is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,800 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR... $1,799.00 $1,499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Touting an Apple Silicon chip that can do it all, you won’t have any issues with any software or app on the MacBook Pro. Featuring a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, your machine will run flawlessly even when you have several windows open. As far as browsing is concerned, the 8GB unified memory ensures you can multi-task whenever the occasion requires. Advanced camera and audio cover all your online communication needs, including Spatial Audio support for listening to music and watching your favorite shows. Connectivity is handled by USB 4 ports, an HDMI, headphone jack, MagSafe charging port, and an SDXC slot. Get the discounted 2023 M3 MacBook today!

M3 MacBook Pro
