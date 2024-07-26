MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro Laptop is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

Amazon has extended a number of Prime Day deals on Apple products, including the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, and even Macs with some devices still at an all-time low on their sale prices.

The M3 Pro Chip MacBook Pro is available for $300 off, featuring a powerful 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU with Apple’s M3 chip. This laptop will deliver exceptional and reliable performance, whether for multitasking, taking on big projects, or gaming, with 22 hours of battery to accommodate your activities all day.

M3 MacBook Pro

Images and video look stunning with its 14.2-inch screen liquid retina XDR Display and a 1080p camera in HD for FaceTime, with great sounds backed by spatial audio in a six-speaker sound system and three-mic array. The MacBook Pro is fully compatible with your iPhone, iPad and macOS apps like Adobe and Apple Xcode, with connectivity via a MagSafe charging port, USB 4 Ports, two Thunderbolt, HDMI Port, SDX Card slot, Wi-Fi 6E in supported countries.

Get your M3-supercharged MacBook Pro in Space Black or Silver, and save $300!

