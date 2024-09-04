The M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $300 Off

The M3 MacBook Pro at $300 off is an amazing deal for those who are looking for a portable workstation that can do it all. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The M3 chip is both graphics card and processor in one, able to handle all your daily work tasks and entertainment. Multitasking is easy, and with a connected larger display you can run multiple apps and browser windows at any give time for enhanced productivity.

When on the go, you can count on the long-lasting battery to serve you through the day, promising up to 22 hours on a full charge. You can even complete color- and graphic-intensive tasks such as photo and media editing, and all your go-to apps work with full support. Get the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip today!