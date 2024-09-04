MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro at $300 off is an amazing deal for those who are looking for a portable workstation that can do it all. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 chip is both graphics card and processor in one, able to handle all your daily work tasks and entertainment. Multitasking is easy, and with a connected larger display you can run multiple apps and browser windows at any give time for enhanced productivity.

M3 MacBook Pro

When on the go, you can count on the long-lasting battery to serve you through the day, promising up to 22 hours on a full charge. You can even complete color- and graphic-intensive tasks such as photo and media editing, and all your go-to apps work with full support. Get the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip today!

