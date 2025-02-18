The M4 MacBook Pro is $150 Off

The M4 MacBook Pro is discounted by $150 on Amazon, offering a great deal for a premium laptop featuring a brilliant 14.2-inch display, powerful M4 Chip, 512GB SSD, with exceptional battery life that can last all day.

Speed through multiple tasks, apps, editing projects, and run graphic-heavy games, with Apple Intelligence to simplify things and provide security, ensuring you that no one else but you can access the data on your MacBook.

Immerse yourself while watching a movie or playing a game with the 14-inch display with Liquid Retina XDR technology, delivering 1600 nits peak and 1000 nits of sustained brightness to let you view clear and vibrant colors.

Built with advanced camera and Audio systems with spatial audio, three studio-quality mics and a 12MP center stage camera, you can be presentable in your meetings, recordings, family FaceTime calls, and always remain in focus. Order the 2024 MacBook Pro today!