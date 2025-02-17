The M4 MacBook Pro is $250 Off

Apple’s latest power laptop is getting a special $250 discount. Today, the M4 Pro 512GB SSD is down to just $1,749.99 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

The M4 MacBook Pro is the latest in the MacBook Pro lineup, featuring a Liquid Retina XDR display, 24GB Unified Memory, and the Apple Intelligence feature. With the machine, you’ll be able to handle every task, from video editing to running multiple apps without breaking a sweat. Apple Intelligence is there to support your most-used tasks and make you more efficient, while an all-day battery ensures you can do a full’s day worth of work without worrying about juicing up at inopportune times.

The Liquid Retina XDR display makes everything look great, and advanced audio and camera have support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Get the discounted M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD today!