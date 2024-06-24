MacBook Pro

The M4 MacBook Pro might launch this year

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Pro

A new report suggests that Apple could be debuting the next MacBook Pro lineup by the end of this year.

Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young recently went on social media to claim that there will be a new MacBook Pro lineup due to supply chain checks. Display components were believed to be headed to the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip and arriving in Q3 of 2024. If this is true, then the product might launch in Q4 for the holiday season. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg echoed the sentiment, although he said that there’s a chance the launch could be moved to 2025.

M4 MacBook Pro

The M4 chip is expected to arrive in the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Gurman mentioned that the Mac mini might get the M4 Pro and M4 variants as well at the same timeframe, while the rest will come at a later time.

